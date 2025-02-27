Back to top

Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion, representing a surprise of +0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People: 230 compared to the 229 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 255 compared to the 257 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie: 239 compared to the 241 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change: 5.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.7%.
  • Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: -3.5% versus -4.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters: $360.19 million compared to the $352.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
  • Net sales by brand- Anthropologie: $743.03 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $743.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
  • Net sales by brand- Free People: $410.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $392.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
  • Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $112.52 million versus $103.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.4% change.
  • Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $9.76 million compared to the $8.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Retail operations: $1.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Net sales- Wholesale operations: $68.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Urban Outfitters here>>>

Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

