JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity I (VSNGX)
Federated Hermes MDT MC Growth IS (FGSIX)
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth Institutional(FGSIX - Free Report) has a 0.84% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FGSIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 17.91% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
T.Rowe Price Integrated Glb Eq(TQGEX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. TQGEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. TQGEX, with annual returns of 11.76% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity I(VSNGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSNGX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. VSNGX has an expense ratio of 0.89%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 11.32% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.