BASF Invests in New Alcoholates Plant at Ludwigshafen Site
BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) recently announced that it is investing mid-double-digit million euros in a new alcoholates facility at its Ludwigshafen, Germany, site. The plant will manufacture sodium methylate and potassium methylate, which are key compounds used in biodiesel production as well as pharmaceutical and agricultural applications. The new plant, which will replace the present production facility in Ludwigshafen, will use cutting-edge technology and is scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2027.
The company is advancing the site's transformation and increasing its competitiveness in a global market environment by constructing modern manufacturing facilities. BASF is investing in an efficient, Verbund-integrated and future-oriented production process since it is a priority for the company to be a trustworthy supplier of alcoholates to its clients.
BASF is a significant supplier of alcoholates used in a variety of applications. The new facility in Ludwigshafen joins BASF's recently completed expansion of sodium methylate manufacturing in Guaratingueta, Brazil.
Alcoholates are used as catalysts and reactants in a variety of industries, especially biodiesel, pharmaceuticals and agricultural applications. BASF’s investment contributes to the rising market for life science products and the ongoing demand for biodiesel.
Shares of BASFY have gained 1.3% over the past year against a 7.1% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
