Company News for Feb 27, 2025

  • Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. ((LOW - Free Report) ) rose 1.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 202 earnings of $1.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 per share.
  • The TJX Companies, Inc.’s ((TJX - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.23 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 per share.
  • Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. ((NRG - Free Report) ) jumped 10.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 per share.
  • Intuit Inc.’s ((INTU - Free Report) ) shares surged 12.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.32 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share. 

