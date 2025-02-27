Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DLocal (DLO) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

DLocal (DLO - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, DLO broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for DLO

DLO could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider DLO's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting DLO on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DLocal Limited (DLO) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today