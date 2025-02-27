Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was -35.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilton Grand Vacations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $135 million compared to the $126.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net: $450 million versus $516.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.
  • Revenues- Rental and ancillary services: $174 million versus $176.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenues- Financing: $153 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $114.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.6%.
  • Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees: $166 million compared to the $142.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.
Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

