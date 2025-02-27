Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Acushnet (GOLF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) reported $445.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $455.13 million, representing a surprise of -2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +93.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Acushnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Titleist golf balls: $140.50 million versus $136.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear: $97.40 million compared to the $97.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf gear: $37.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs: $126 million versus $137.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
Shares of Acushnet have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

