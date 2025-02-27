Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hormel (HRL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hormel Foods (HRL - Free Report) reported $2.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hormel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Retail: $1.89 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Net Sales- International: $168.50 million compared to the $179.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $930.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $907.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Segment Profit- Foodservice: $138.83 million versus $147.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- International: $20.85 million versus $20.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Retail: $119.15 million versus $125.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hormel here>>>

Shares of Hormel have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise