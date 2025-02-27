Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, ACI Worldwide (ACIW - Free Report) reported revenue of $453.04 million, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $450.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +36.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ACI Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Banks: $230.80 million versus $220.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Billers: $180.20 million compared to the $185.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Merchants: $42 million compared to the $44.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for ACI Worldwide here>>>

Shares of ACI Worldwide have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise