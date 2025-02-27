Back to top

Endeavor (EDR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) reported $1.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of -$0.22 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of +4.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -161.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Endeavor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Owned Sports Properties: $670.41 million versus $654.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$15.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$27.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Revenue- Representation: $501.63 million compared to the $462.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Events, Experiences & Rights: $411.88 million compared to the $413.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$79.40 million versus -$77.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Representation: $108.18 million compared to the $119.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Events, Experiences & Rights: $11.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.47 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Owned Sports Properties: $237.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $276.18 million.
Shares of Endeavor have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

