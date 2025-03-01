Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX - Free Report) reported $40.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.95 million, representing a surprise of +10.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +166.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heron Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Product Sales- Oncology Care Franchise- Sustol: $3.52 million versus $3.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.
  • Net Product Sales- Acute Care Franchise- Aponvie: $1.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +311.1%.
  • Net Product Sales- Acute Care Franchise- Zynrelef: $8.46 million compared to the $6.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.5% year over year.
  • Net Product Sales- Oncology Care Franchise- Cinvanti: $26.87 million compared to the $25.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heron Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Heron Therapeutics have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise