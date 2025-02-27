Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) reported revenue of $231.84 million, down 289.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Medical Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Straight-line rent: $43.70 million versus $38.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -126.2% change.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $11.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -121.3%.
  • Revenues- Rent billed: $166.97 million versus $159.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +112.9% change.
  • Revenues- Income from financing leases: $9.82 million compared to the $9.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.4% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.69 compared to the -$0.13 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Medical Properties have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

