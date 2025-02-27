Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Macerich (MAC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Macerich (MAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $273.68 million, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Macerich performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents: $159.11 million versus $138.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17% change.
  • Management Companies revenues: $7.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.
  • Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries: $65.89 million versus $57.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.4% change.
  • Leasing Revenue- Percentage rents: $22.57 million compared to the $14.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.
Shares of Macerich have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

