Compared to Estimates, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.11 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to -$0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +136.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Passenger Cruise Days: 5,881.78 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,907.76 KDays.
  • Capacity Days: 5,834.29 KDays compared to the 5,846.42 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Yield: $265.28 versus $261.53 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Occupancy percentage: 100.8% compared to the 101.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $189.66 versus $187.20 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $285.92 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $281.18.
  • Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $946.09 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $922.72.
  • Total Passengers carried: 665,788 versus 736,437 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $919.16 million compared to the $890.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Onboard and other: $700.63 million compared to the $684.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

