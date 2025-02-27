We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2024, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.11 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to -$0.18 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +136.36%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Norwegian Cruise Line here>>>
- Passenger Cruise Days: 5,881.78 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,907.76 KDays.
- Capacity Days: 5,834.29 KDays compared to the 5,846.42 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Yield: $265.28 versus $261.53 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Occupancy percentage: 100.8% compared to the 101.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $189.66 versus $187.20 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $285.92 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $281.18.
- Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $946.09 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $922.72.
- Total Passengers carried: 665,788 versus 736,437 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $919.16 million compared to the $890.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Onboard and other: $700.63 million compared to the $684.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.