Compared to Estimates, Donaldson (DCI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $870 million, down 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $908.65 million, representing a surprise of -4.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Solutions segment: $253.70 million versus $277.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Mobile Solutions: $547.50 million versus $555.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Life Sciences segment: $68.80 million versus $71.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions: $207.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense: $46.20 million versus $38.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road: $80.20 million compared to the $92.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road: $25.30 million compared to the $29.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket: $442 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $431.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions: $95.50 million versus $93.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Solutions: $40.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.72 million.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences: -$0.50 million versus -$1.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated: -$10.90 million compared to the -$10.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Donaldson have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

