Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

PENN Entertainment (PENN - Free Report) reported $1.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of -$0.44 for the same period compares to -$1.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.41, the EPS surprise was -7.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PENN Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Northeast segment: $689.90 million compared to the $677.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- South segment: $284.20 million compared to the $283.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- West segment: $129.40 million compared to the $129.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Midwest segment: $290.70 million compared to the $291.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interactive segment: $275 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $303.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +773%.
  • Revenues- Other segment: $3.70 million versus $4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$3.90 million versus -$8.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -67.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for PENN Entertainment here>>>

Shares of PENN Entertainment have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise