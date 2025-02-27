Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Opera Limited (OPRA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $145.83 million, up 29.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.37 million, representing a surprise of +5.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +39.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Opera Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Search: $52.32 million versus $50.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Advertising: $93.33 million versus $86.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Technology licensing and other revenue: $0.19 million compared to the $0.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Opera Limited have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

