Landsea (LSEA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Landsea Homes (LSEA - Free Report) reported revenue of $486.68 million, up 22.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $535.1 million, representing a surprise of -9.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -46.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Landsea performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Absorption Rates - Total: 2.7% versus 2.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ASP (Average sales price) - Total: $481 compared to the $501.04 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Selling Communities - Total: 79 compared to the 86 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Home Deliveries - Homes - Total: 937 versus 1,027 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Backlog - Homes - Total: 390 compared to the 344 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Home sales: $450.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $514.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.
  • Revenue- Lot sales and other: $36.13 million versus $15.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +101.3% change.
Shares of Landsea have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

