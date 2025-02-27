Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Teleflex (TFX - Free Report) reported $795.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $3.89 for the same period compares to $3.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $813.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.86, the EPS surprise was +0.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teleflex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $540.80 million versus $468.16 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $93.60 million compared to the $99.25 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $161 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $164.54 million.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional: $160.40 million compared to the $158.48 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional Urology: $84.90 million versus $92.23 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
  • Revenues- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services): $85.40 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $84.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Vascular Access: $189.30 million versus $201.17 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Net Revenues- Anesthesia: $95.30 million versus $104.17 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
  • Net Revenues- Other: $58.20 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $55.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.7%.
  • Net Revenues- Surgical: $121.90 million versus $118.18 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
Shares of Teleflex have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

