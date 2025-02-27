Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TEGNA (TGNA) Q4 Earnings

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) reported $870.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $871.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +5.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TEGNA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Political: $187.44 million versus $190 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +719.4% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $357.26 million compared to the $348.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Advertising & Marketing Services: $314.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $320.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
  • Revenues- Other: $11.83 million compared to the $12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
Shares of TEGNA have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

