Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Privia Health (PRVA) Q4 Earnings

Privia Health (PRVA - Free Report) reported $460.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Privia Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Practice Collections: $792.50 million versus $719.81 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Care Margin: $107.70 million compared to the $101.70 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Platform Contribution: $53.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $48.89 million.
  • Implemented Providers (as of end of period): 4,789 compared to the 4,743 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Value-Based Care Attributed Lives (as of end of period): 1.26 million versus 1.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Privia Health have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

