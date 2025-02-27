Back to top

Cogent (CCOI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Cogent Communications (CCOI - Free Report) reported revenue of $252.29 million, down 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.91, compared to -$0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $257.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.22, the EPS surprise was +25.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer Connections - Total: 123,383 versus 127,757 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customer Connections - On-net: 87,500 versus 88,212 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customer Connections - Off-net: 28,963 compared to the 34,171 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Customer Connections - Non-Core: 5,802 versus 5,022 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total On-Net buildings: 3,453 versus 3,452 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Corporate Revenue: $113.07 million compared to the $118.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Enterprise: $45.60 million compared to the $48.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Wavelength: $6.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.73 million.
  • Net-Centric Revenue: $93.63 million versus $91.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue: $3.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -61.1%.
  • Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue: $128.76 million compared to the $135.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
  • Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue: $113.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
Shares of Cogent have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

