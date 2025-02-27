Back to top

Smucker (SJM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.19 billion, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.61, compared to $2.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of -1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads: $445.20 million versus $456.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $740.60 million versus $734.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $423 million compared to the $430.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International and Away From Home: $298.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $307.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks: $278.60 million compared to the $285 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Sweet Baked Snacks: $54.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.75 million.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee: $208.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $190.18 million.
  • Corporate administrative expenses: -$77.20 million versus -$92.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads: $99.20 million versus $101.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- International and Away From Home: $61.60 million versus $56.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $116.80 million versus $106.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Smucker have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

