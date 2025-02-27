We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Smucker (SJM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended January 2025, Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.19 billion, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.61, compared to $2.48 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of -1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.37.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>>
- Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads: $445.20 million versus $456.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $740.60 million versus $734.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
- Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $423 million compared to the $430.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- International and Away From Home: $298.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $307.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
- Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks: $278.60 million compared to the $285 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Segment Profit- Sweet Baked Snacks: $54.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.75 million.
- Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee: $208.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $190.18 million.
- Corporate administrative expenses: -$77.20 million versus -$92.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads: $99.20 million versus $101.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Segment Profit- International and Away From Home: $61.60 million versus $56.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $116.80 million versus $106.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Smucker have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.