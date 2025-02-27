Back to top

Playtika (PLTK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Playtika Holding (PLTK - Free Report) reported revenue of $650.3 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $624.91 million, representing a surprise of +4.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -83.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Playtika performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average DPUs: 0.34 million compared to the 0.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average MAUs: 29.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27.03 million.
  • Average DAUs: 8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.07 million.
  • Average Daily Payer Conversion: 4.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
Shares of Playtika have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

