Compared to Estimates, Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD - Free Report) reported revenue of $34.87 million, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.89 million, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income: $0.28 million versus $0.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income: $0.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million.
  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest income: $33.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.65 million.
Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

