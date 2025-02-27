Back to top

Beacon Roofing (BECN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.4 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.65, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion, representing a surprise of -0.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beacon Roofing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Residential roofing products: 0.8% compared to the -1.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Complementary building products: 11.7% versus 9.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Non-residential roofing products: 5.5% versus 5.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Residential roofing products: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Complementary building products: $569.90 million compared to the $587.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Non-residential roofing products: $661.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $674.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Beacon Roofing here>>>

Shares of Beacon Roofing have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

