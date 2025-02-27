Back to top

Strategic Education (STRA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $311.46 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $311.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +6.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Strategic Education performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- U.S. Higher Education Segment: $214.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $219.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Revenues- Education Technology Services: $30.46 million compared to the $27.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Australia/New Zealand: $66.67 million versus $65.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
Shares of Strategic Education have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

