Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vertex (VERX) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Vertex (VERX - Free Report) reported revenue of $178.46 million, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vertex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue: $603.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $604.93 million.
  • Revenues- Services: $25.86 million compared to the $24.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Software subscriptions: $152.60 million versus $152.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.
Shares of Vertex have returned -26.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

