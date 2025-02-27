We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Roper Stock in Portfolio Now
Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP - Free Report) is witnessing persistent strength in its Deltek, Vertafore, PowerPlan and Aderant businesses under the Application Software segment, driven by the growing adoption of SaaS solutions and continued GenAI innovation. Strong momentum across alternate site healthcare businesses and robust demand for Gen AI-powered solutions within the ConstructConnect business are fostering growth of the Network Software segment. In the fourth quarter of 2024, organic revenues from the Application Software and Network Software segments increased 6% and 3% year over year, respectively.
The solid performance of the Neptune business is supported by the continued demand for ultrasonic metes. The increasing adoption of meter data management software is fostering the growth of the Technology enabled Products segment. The segment’s organic revenues grew 12% in the fourth quarter. For 2025, the company expects total revenues to increase 10% from the year-ago level.
The company remains focused on acquiring businesses to gain access to new customers, regions and product lines. In December 2024, Roper’s business unit, DAT Freight & Analytics, acquired Trucker Tools LLC. The acquisition will enable the company to strengthen DAT's real-time GPS tracking and load optimization features on the DAT One platform.
In February 2024, ROP completed the acquisition of Procare Solutions, which is expected to expand its software offerings in the education sector. Also, the buyout of Syntellis Performance Solutions in August 2023 strengthened its Strata Decision Technology business. Acquisitions boosted sales 9% in the fourth quarter.
Roper remains focused on increasing its shareholders’ wealth through dividend payouts. For instance, in 2024, it paid out dividends worth $321.9 million, reflecting an increase of 10.9% year over year. It’s worth noting that in November 2024, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 10%.
ROP Stock’s Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 1.9% against the industry’s 5.3% decline.
However, the company has been dealing with rising costs and expenses. In 2024, its cost of sales increased 15.5% year over year while selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 12.5%. Also, in 2023, its cost of sales and SG&A expenses climbed 15.5% and 15%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Higher costs related to the amortization of acquired assets are pushing up operating expenses.
High debt levels are an added concern for Roper. At the end of 2024, it had a long-term debt (net of the current portion) of $6.58 billion. Its current portion of long-term debt (net) totaled almost $1.04 billion, higher than its cash equivalents of $188.2 million.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.7%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Griffon’s fiscal 2025 (ending September 2025) earnings has increased 0.7% to $5.55 per share.
Nutanix (NTNX - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 38.6%.
In the past 30 days, the consensus estimate for NTNX’s fiscal 2025 earnings has remained stable at $1.48 per share.
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.7%.
In the past 30 days, the consensus estimate for VRT’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.3% to $3.59 per share.