We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Allegiant's January 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) recently reported impressive traffic numbers for January 2025.
Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 7.4% from the January 2024 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service jumped 9.9% year over year. Despite this growth in traffic, capacity expanded even more significantly by 9.9%, which led to a slight decline in the load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) to 78.8%, down from 80.7% the previous year.
This suggests that while the airline is attracting more passengers, it has also been increasing capacity at a faster pace, leading to more available seats relative to the demand.
Total departures (scheduled services) increased 9.2% in January 2025 from a year ago. The company’s average stage length (miles) grew 2.1% year over year.
For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried 6.5% more passengers in January 2025 from the year-ago period. System-wide capacity increased 10% in January 2025 on a year-over-year basis.
The fuel price per gallon in January 2025 is estimated to have been $2.66.
Apart from ALGT, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for January 2025 are as follows:
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA - Free Report) reported impressive traffic numbers for January 2025 due to upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in October.
To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In January, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 22.1% year over year. Revenue passenger miles jumped 23.6% year over year. This improvement in traffic on a year-over-year basis outpaced capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 86.4% from 85.3% in January 2025.
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) , a European carrier, also reported impressive traffic numbers for January 2025.
The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 12.4 million in January 2025, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase. The January load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 91% from 89% in the year-ago period.
Ryanair expects its fiscal 2025 traffic to reach almost 200 million (+9%) passengers. This marks an improvement from the prior view of reaching 198-200 million passengers (+8%).
ALGT’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of ALGT have surged 83.1% over the past six months compared with the 23.1% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research