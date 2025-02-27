Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Allegiant's January 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year

Read MoreHide Full Article

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) recently reported impressive traffic numbers for January 2025. 

Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 7.4% from the January 2024 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service jumped 9.9% year over year. Despite this growth in traffic, capacity expanded even more significantly by 9.9%, which led to a slight decline in the load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) to 78.8%, down from 80.7% the previous year.

This suggests that while the airline is attracting more passengers, it has also been increasing capacity at a faster pace, leading to more available seats relative to the demand.

Total departures (scheduled services) increased 9.2% in January 2025 from a year ago. The company’s average stage length (miles) grew 2.1% year over year.

For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried 6.5% more passengers in January 2025 from the year-ago period. System-wide capacity increased 10% in January 2025 on a year-over-year basis.

The fuel price per gallon in January 2025 is estimated to have been $2.66.

Apart from ALGT, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for January 2025 are as follows:

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA - Free Report) reported impressive traffic numbers for January 2025 due to upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in October.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In January, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 22.1% year over year. Revenue passenger miles jumped 23.6% year over year. This improvement in traffic on a year-over-year basis outpaced capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 86.4% from 85.3% in January 2025.

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) , a European carrier, also reported impressive traffic numbers for January 2025.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 12.4 million in January 2025, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase. The January load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 91% from 89% in the year-ago period.

Ryanair expects its fiscal 2025 traffic to reach almost 200 million (+9%) passengers. This marks an improvement from the prior view of reaching 198-200 million passengers (+8%).

ALGT’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of ALGT have surged 83.1% over the past six months compared with the 23.1% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research


Zacks' 7 Best Strong Buy Stocks (New Research Report)


Valued at $99, click below to receive our just-released report
predicting the 7 stocks that will soar highest in the coming month.


Click Here, It's Really Free

Published in

airlines