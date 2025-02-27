Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NovoCure (NVCR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

NovoCure (NVCR - Free Report) reported $161.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. EPS of -$0.61 for the same period compares to -$0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.34, the EPS surprise was -79.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NovoCure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- United States: $107.20 million versus $99.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- International markets - Total: $52.09 million versus $53.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Greater China: $1.98 million versus $3.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Japan: $8.51 million compared to the $8.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NovoCure have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

