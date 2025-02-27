Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BioCryst (BCRX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $131.53 million, up 40.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.13, compared to -$0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $130.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the EPS surprise was -116.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BioCryst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues - ORLADEYO - Outside of U.S. $17.21 million compared to the $14.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues - ORLADEYO - U.S. $106.97 million compared to the $106.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- ORLADEYO: $124.19 million versus $121.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.6% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $7.35 million versus $5.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for BioCryst here>>>

Shares of BioCryst have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise