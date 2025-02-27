Back to top

EchoStar (SATS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, EchoStar (SATS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.97 billion, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97 billion, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +296.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EchoStar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Pay-TV: $2.67 billion compared to the $2.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$15.71 million versus -$20.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Broadband and Satellite Services: $412.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $414.95 million.
Shares of EchoStar have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

