Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Standard Motor Products (SMP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Standard Motor Products (SMP - Free Report) reported revenue of $343.35 million, up 18.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293.57 million, representing a surprise of +16.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Standard Motor Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Vehicle Control: $187.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.94 million.
  • Revenues- Temperature Control: $58.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.45 million.
  • Revenues- Engineered Solutions: $62.18 million versus $68.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Standard Motor Products here>>>

Shares of Standard Motor Products have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise