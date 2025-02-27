We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Nutanix Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Nutanix (NTNX - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 56 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.15% and increased 21.7% year over year.
Nutanix’s revenues climbed 16% year over year to $654.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.88% and the guided range of $635-$645 million.
The top line was driven by new customers landing on the company’s platform through various incentive programs, increased customer engagement considering NTNX as an alternative amid industry M&A, and stronger support from its OEM and channel partners.
NTNX noted that the average contract term length in the fiscal second quarter was 3 years, down from 3.1 years reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Top-Line Details of NTNX
Product revenues (54.09% of total revenues) increased 18.2% year over year to $354.2 million. Support, entitlements & other services revenues (45.9% of total revenues) rose 13.16% to $300.5 million.
Subscription revenues (95.37% of total revenues) climbed 17.37% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $624.4 million. Professional services revenues (4.28% of total revenues) improved 12.08% to $28.03 million. Other non-subscription product revenues (0.35% of total revenues) decreased 72.42% to $2.27 million.
Billings were up 25.93% year over year to $776.36 million. Annual recurring revenues climbed 18.54% to $2.06 billion.
During the fiscal second quarter, Nutanix added 710 customers, taking the total number of clients to 27,870.
Operating Details
In the fiscal second quarter, Nutanix’s non-GAAP gross margin expanded 100 basis points year over year to 88.3%.
Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 13% year over year to $417 million.
Non-GAAP operating income came in at $161.3 million and increased $37.4 million compared with the year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP operating margin was 24.6%, higher than the guided range of 20-21% and increased by 270 bps compared to the year-ago quarter. This was driven by higher revenues and slightly lower operating expenses.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jan. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments were $1.743 billion, up from $1.075 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, cash generated through operating activities was $221.7 million, and free cash flow was $187.1 million.
Nutanix announced on Dec. 16, 2024, that it completed the issuance of $862.5 million in convertible notes due 2029 with 50 basis points of coupon. It also entered into a credit agreement on Feb. 12, 2025, providing for a senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million.
Outlook
For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues are estimated between $620 million and $630 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the band of 17-18%. The company expects fully weighted average shares outstanding to be approximately 296 million.
For fiscal 2025, revenues are estimated in the range of $2.495-$2.515 billion. The company expects free cash flow in the range of $650-$700 million.
Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the band of 17.5-18.5%.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, NTNX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader sector are Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) , Ballard Power Systems (BLDP - Free Report) and Ciena (CIEN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Broadcom is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 6. Ballard Power Systems is set to post its fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 13 and Ciena is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter 2025 results on March 11.