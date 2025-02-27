We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
California Water Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents by a massive 120%. However, the bottom line decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 52 cents.
Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Full-year 2024 earnings came in at $3.25 per share, up 257.1% from the previous year’s 91 cents.
CWT’s Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $222.2 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231 million by 3.9%. However, the top line increased 3.6% from $214.5 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.
Full-year revenues came in at $1.04 billion, up 30.5% from last year’s $0.79 billion.
California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
California Water Service Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | California Water Service Group Quote
CWT’s Operational Update
Total operating expenses were $189.9 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $179.3 million. Water production costs increased by $3.4 million due to a rise in wholesale rates and higher consumption.
CWT reported maintenance expenses of $8.7 million, up 9.8% year over year.
Net operating income was $32.3 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $35.2 million.
Net interest expenses were $14.9 million, up 20.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $12.3 million. The year-over-year rise was due to an increase in short-term borrowing rates and higher credit balances.
CWT’s Financial Update
As of Dec. 31, 2024, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $50.1 million compared with $39.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, its net long-term debt totaled $1.10 billion compared with $1.05 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
CWT’s Zacks Rank
California Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Releases
American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 7.9%. The bottom line improved 38.6% from the year-ago quarter's 88 cents.
Total quarterly revenues of $1.2 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion by 11.4%. The top line also increased 16.4% from the year-ago figure of $1.03 billion.
American States Water (AWR - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2024 operating EPS of 69 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 15%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an EPS of 55 cents.
Operating revenues totaled $143.1 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126 million by 13.6%. The top line also increased 14.3% from $125.2 million reported in the prior-year period.
Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) delivered a fourth-quarter 2024 operating EPS of 67 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 1.5%. EPS improved 34% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 50 cents.
Operating revenues of $604 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $534 million by 13.2%. Total revenues were up 2.6% year over year.