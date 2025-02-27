Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.29, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion, representing a surprise of +0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $2.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion.
  • Net Revenue- Maintenance: $10 million compared to the $11.26 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Other: $107 million compared to the $121.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Subscription: $1.52 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.
  • Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue: $1.53 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
  • Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment): $84 million versus $87.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
  • Net revenue by product family- Other: $29 million versus $29.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction): $799 million compared to the $795.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
  • Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing): $318 million versus $317.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT: $409 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $400.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
Shares of Autodesk have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

