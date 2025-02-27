Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT - Free Report) reported revenue of $213.17 million, down 30.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.24, compared to -$0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.96, the EPS surprise was +75.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PTC Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product revenue: $154.71 million versus $141.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenue: $58.16 million versus $73.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza: $50.50 million versus $50.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.1% change.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna: $93.70 million compared to the $78.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year.
Shares of PTC Therapeutics have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

