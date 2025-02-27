We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
NetApp (NTAP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended January 2025, NetApp (NTAP - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.91, compared to $1.94 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of -3.09%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how NetApp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Gross margin - Product - Non-GAAP: 56.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 59.5%.
- Total Revenue - % Change: 2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.2%.
- Gross margin - Services - Non-GAAP: 82.8% versus 82.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Geographic Mix - EMEA: 34% compared to the 33.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Geographic Mix - Americas: 51% compared to the 51.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Geographic Mix - Asia Pacific: 15% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.2%.
- Net revenues- Services: $883 million versus $900.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
- Net revenues- Product: $758 million versus $793.22 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
- Net revenues- Public Cloud: $174 million versus $173.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
- Net revenues- Hybrid Cloud: $1.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
- Net revenues- Support: $621 million versus $642.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
- Net revenues- Professional and Other Services: $88 million versus $87.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
Shares of NetApp have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.