Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HP (HPQ) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2025, HP (HPQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.5 billion, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.5 billion, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Days in accounts payable: 139 Days compared to the 125 Days average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable: 28 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28.5 Days.
  • Days of supply in inventory: 72 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62 Days.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS: $6.65 billion versus $6.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS: $2.58 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems: $9.22 billion compared to the $9.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Supplies: $2.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing: $1.14 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing: $299 million versus $285.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Net revenue- Printing: $4.27 billion versus $4.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Earnings from operations- Printing: $810 million compared to the $796.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $507 million versus $528.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of HP have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

