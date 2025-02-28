Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mosaic (MOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.82 billion, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion, representing a surprise of -3.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination): $249 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $242.70.
  • Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 1,622 KTon versus 1,647.52 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2,239 KTon versus 2,286.8 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2,240 KTon compared to the 2,185.55 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock: 87 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83 $/Ton.
  • Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur: 127 $/Ton versus 126.34 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination): $486 versus $552.56 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia: 435 $/Ton compared to the 392.42 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- Phosphates: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and Other: $6 million versus $43.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Potash: $557 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $551.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mosaic here>>>

Shares of Mosaic have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Mosaic Company (MOS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise