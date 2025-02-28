Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Elastic (ESTC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2025, Elastic (ESTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $382.08 million, up 16.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +34.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Elastic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Services: $23.89 million versus $21.55 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $358.20 million compared to the $346.74 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription- Elastic Cloud: $180 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $174.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.5%.
  • Revenue- Subscription- Other subscription: $178.20 million compared to the $172.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Elastic here>>>

Shares of Elastic have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Elastic N.V. (ESTC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise