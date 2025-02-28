Back to top

DoubleVerify (DV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, DoubleVerify Holdings (DV - Free Report) reported revenue of $190.6 million, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was -27.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DoubleVerify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by customer type- Measurement: $64.38 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $67.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer: $16.73 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.4%.
  • Revenue by customer type- Activation: $109.52 million versus $113.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
Shares of DoubleVerify have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

