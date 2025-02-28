Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Arlo Technologies (ARLO - Free Report) reported revenue of $121.57 million, down 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arlo Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin - Services: 81.7% compared to the 76.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin - Products: -11.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.
  • Revenue- Services: $64.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.
  • Revenue- Products: $57.43 million versus $57.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.5% change.
Shares of Arlo Technologies have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

