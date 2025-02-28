Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) reported $701.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 50.7%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $677.04 million, representing a surprise of +3.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alignment Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical Benefit Ratio: 87.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 89.4%.
  • Health Plan Membership - Ending: 189,100 versus 185,005 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other: $9.46 million versus $7.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.3% change.
  • Revenues- Earned premiums: $691.79 million versus $668.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.7% change.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare have returned -14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

