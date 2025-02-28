We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed at $21.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.78%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 10.73% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.70, marking a 9.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $275 million, showing a 4363.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.07% and +364.09%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.69% increase. At present, Annaly Capital Management boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Annaly Capital Management is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.57, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that NLY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.98.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.