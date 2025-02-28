Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Figs (FIGS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Figs (FIGS - Free Report) reported $151.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.27 million, representing a surprise of +9.02%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Figs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active customers: 2,670 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,675.
  • Average order value: $113 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $108.48.
  • Net revenues per active customer: $208 compared to the $202.63 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- Rest of the world: $24.33 million compared to the $20.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $127.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $119.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
  • Revenues- Non-Scrubwear: $37.18 million versus $31.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.
  • Revenues- Scrubwear: $114.65 million compared to the $108.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Figs here>>>

Shares of Figs have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise