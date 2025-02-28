Back to top

OPKO Health (OPK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, OPKO Health (OPK - Free Report) reported revenue of $183.6 million, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155.14 million, representing a surprise of +18.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +109.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OPKO Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other: $43.10 million compared to the $14.89 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +193.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenue from products: $37.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $42.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.
  • Revenues- Revenue from services: $103.10 million versus $97.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17% change.
Shares of OPKO Health have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

