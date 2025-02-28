Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Main Street Capital (MAIN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) reported $140.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.4 million, representing a surprise of -0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Main Street Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments: $52.80 million compared to the $52.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $65.09 million compared to the $65.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments: $22.56 million compared to the $23.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Main Street Capital here>>>

Shares of Main Street Capital have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise