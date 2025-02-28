Back to top

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) reported $279.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.69 million, representing a surprise of +1.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DiamondRock Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $26.49 million compared to the $24.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $69.40 million compared to the $68.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rooms: $183.16 million versus $178.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted): -$0.07 versus $0.06 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

